Friends of MSCR hosts annual golf outing

MADISON (WKOW) -- A non-profit is keeping the mission alive for Madison School and Community Recreation programs.

Friends of MSCR held its 17th annual Fore Friends golf outing Tuesday at Cherokee Country Club.

The group supports public recreation as an approach to enrich the lives of individuals and the community.

This year's outing was especially meaningful after having to take last year off in the pandemic.

"Last year, we had to cancel, so we weren't able to fundraise like we wanted to last year," Martha Hutchinson from MSCR told 27 News. "So this year, we're really hoping to come back with a bang and make sure that we can raise money for all the grants that promote and support our programming."

Even with the pandemic, Friends of MSCR was still able to fund eight different recreation-based programs and services in 2020.