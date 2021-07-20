Skip to Content

Funeral held for bystander killed in police pursuit crash

10:53 am National news from the Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Friends and family gathered at a Minneapolis church to honor the life of a man killed when a police squad car struck his vehicle while the officer was chasing a robbery suspect. A funeral for 40-year-old Leneal Frazier took place Monday at Shiloh Temple. The service was attended by relatives of George Floyd, the Black man killed last year by a white police officer in Minneapolis. Frazier was the uncle of Darnella Frazier, whose cellphone video of Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck was viewed worldwide and helped launch a global protest movement against racial injustice. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents the Floyd family, says Frazier’s death is another instance of police traumatizing Black families.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content