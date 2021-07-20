Gas leak in Texas home likely caused blast that injured 6

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Fire officials say a gas leak in a suburban Dallas home was the likely cause of an explosion that destroyed the house and heavily damaged the two next door, injuring six people. Plano fire officials said Tuesday that further investigation will be needed to determine where in the home the leak happened before the house exploded Monday afternoon. They say one person from the home that exploded and five others, including three children, from one of the damaged homes next door were taken to hospitals for treatment. Officials didn’t release their conditions.