Getting hotter and more humid today

MADISON (WKOW) - After a milder stretch the past couple of weeks, temperatures climb today and get even hotter by the weekend.

SET UP

A high pressure system is moving out as a boundary moves in. This front will meander around our region the rest of the week causing a limited storm chance.

TODAY

Mostly sunny, very warm, humid and hazy with highs in the upper 80s and a stray shower or storm possible this afternoon or evening.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear to partly cloudy in the low 60s.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny, hazy, drier and milder in the low 80s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny, hotter and humid with isolated showers and storms possible with highs in the upper 80s.



Isolated showers and storms are possible at night.



FRIDAY

Partly sunny, hot and humid with a stray storm possible and highs around 90°.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny, very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s and scattered showers and storms possible.



SUNDAY

Mostly sunny and hot with a high around 90°.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny and hot with a high around 90°.