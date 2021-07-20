Skip to Content

Hoe no! Facebook snafu spells trouble for gardening group

12:04 pm National news from the Associated Press

Moderating a Facebook gardening group in western New York is not without challenges. There are complaints of wooly bugs, inclement weather and the novice members who insist on using dish detergent on their plants. And then there’s the word “hoe.” Facebook’s algorithms sometimes flag this particular word as “violating community standards,” apparently referring to a different word, one without an “e” at the end that is nonetheless often misspelled as the garden tool. Elizabeth Licata, one of the group’s moderators, said it has been futile trying to reach Facebook to correct the mistake. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content