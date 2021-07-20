Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes announces Senate run

MADISON (WKOW) — Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes officially announced his Senate run on Twitter.

"Hard-working families deserve every opportunity, but politicians like Senator Ron Johnson aren’t delivering. Instead of changing our dreams, we need to change the game. Join us," he wrote with a campaign video alongside.

I’m Mandela Barnes and I’m running to be Wisconsin’s next Senator.



Hard-working families deserve every opportunity, but politicians like Senator Ron Johnson aren’t delivering. Instead of changing our dreams, we need to change the game. Join us. pic.twitter.com/XzVS3WHqQf — Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) July 20, 2021

Gov. Tony Evers shortly afterwards put out a statement supporting Barnes' decision to run: