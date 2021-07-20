Mexican wolf breeding program gets boost from zoo

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The five gray wolf pups born at Mexico City’s Chapultepec Zoo are giving a boost to efforts to broaden the endangered species’ genetic diversity amid continuing efforts to reintroduce the animals to the wild decades after they were reduced to captive populations. The pups’ father, Rhi, alerts them every morning to the delivery of breakfast, in the form of chicken and quail meat brought by zookeeper Jorge Gutiérrez. He’s cared for Rhi since he was born and is proud to see he has formed a pack with the pups’ mother, Seje. Gutiérrez calls the experience “marvelous” and “unique.”