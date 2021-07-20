Pandemic, penalties aside, bribes go on at China hospitals

As the coronavirus pandemic threatened to overwhelm Chinese hospitals last year, Chinese resellers appear to have colluded to inflate the prices of ventilators and other essential medical equipment from multinational companies including Siemens, GE and Philips. That’s according to a review of recent public records on the sale of medical equipment in China. The review is part of an investigation led by a nonprofit investigative news organization, 100Reporters. Siemens pleaded guilty in 2008 to bribery and paid one of the biggest corporate fines in history, $1.6 billion, amid pledges of reform.