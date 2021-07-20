Pilot, 18, lands banner plane on bridge; no injuries

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say the 18-year old pilot of a banner plane made an emergency landing on a bridge in southern New Jersey, briefly snarling traffic but causing no injuries. Authorities say Landon Lucas reported that his plane started having engine trouble around 12:30 p.m. Monday as he was flying near the Steel Pier in Atlantic City. Lucas released his banner into the ocean and was trying to fly to a nearby municipal airport in Ocean City when he spotted a gap in traffic in the westbound lanes of the Route 52 causeway, which connects Ocean City and Somers Point. Witnesses said Lucas landed the plane without incident and officials say the aircraft wasn’t damaged. The incident remains under investigation.