Police looking for help identifying reckless motorists

MADISON (WKOW) — Police are asking for the community's help in identifying motorists that are allegedly participating in reckless driving in downtown Madison.

According to a press release, the incident spurring this call for help occurred on June 5. Police said 38 motorcycles rode through the city, lapping Gorham Street, University Ave, Johnson Street, and East Washington Ave. While lapping, the motorists reportedly ran red lights, popped wheelies, completed illegal U-turns and rode in bicycle lanes. The motorists also allegedly alluded traffic stops and many failed to display registration tags.

Using traffic cameras, the Central Community Policing Team documented over 400 traffic violations. As of July 20, 161 citations have been issued. But, in other instances, drivers are continuing to flee officers attempting citation — these are the drivers police need help identifying.

Anyone with information on the drivers is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014.