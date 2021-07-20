Protests erupt in India’s Parliament over spying scandal

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Parliament has erupted in protests as opposition lawmakers accuse the government of using military-grade spyware to monitor political opponents, journalists and activists. The lawmakers demanded an investigation into how the spyware, known as Pegasus, was used in India. The protests came after an investigation by a global media consortium was published on Sunday. The investigation provided evidence that the spyware from Israel-based NSO Group, the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire company, was used to infiltrate devices belonging to a range of targets in 50 countries. In India, the list of potential targets included opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, at least 40 journalists and a veteran election strategist critical of the prime minister.