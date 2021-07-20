Skip to Content

Record number of migrants make risky Channel crossing to UK

LONDON (AP) — Figures compiled by Britain’s Press Association show that at least 430 migrants made the perilous journey across the English Channel to the U.K. on Monday, a new record for a single day. PA said Tuesday that the figure surpasses the previous high of 416 set in September 2020. It comes despite a vow from Britain’s Home Secretary to make the Channel crossings, mainly from France, “unviable.” In Dungeness in the southeast county of Kent, around 50 people crossed aboard in a single dinghy on a day of calm weather. The large dinghy is believed to have left northern France or Belgium earlier on Monday before making the journey across the world’s busiest shipping lane.

