Report: Aaron Rodgers turns down extension with the Packers

GREEN BAY, (WQOW) – The Packers tried making Aaron Rodgers the highest-paid player in the NFL and he turned it down.

That is according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter said this off season the Packers offered the reigning MVP a two-year contract extension that would have kept him in Green Bay for five more seasons and made him the highest-paid player in the league.

This off-season, the Packers offered Aaron Rodgers a two-year contract extension that would have tied him to Green Bay for five more seasons and made him the highest-paid QB and player in football.



Rodgers declined the offer, proof it’s not about the money. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2021

Rodgers is coming off a career season with 48 touchdowns and five interceptions. There has been no secret about his disdain for the Packers front office since the team drafted QB Jordan Love with a first-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Rodgers has not participated in any team activities this off season and it remains to be seen if he will show up to training camp in eight days.