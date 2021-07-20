Rock County COVID-19 test site to continue operations with limited hours

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) — The COVID-19 testing site at Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville was supposed to cease operations on July 15, but now that's not the case.

The Rock County Public Health Department said that operations are going to continue with limited weekly hours until further notice.

There will be some changes: The clinic is now being operated out of a freestanding structure on the main BTC campus. Visitors should follow the signs in the parking lot to the tan tent.

The new hours of operation are: Tuesdays 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Thursdays 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM