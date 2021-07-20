Skip to Content

SLIDESHOW: Wildfire smoke continues to invade S. WI

Annette Shanahan
Jane Czerkas, Portage
Larry Davis
Jason Minnema
Melissa Ann Okey, Cassville
Joel Templeton 2
Dino Mender, Lake Wisconsin
Skyla Sutcliffe, Spring Green
Sharon Cunningham, Wyocena
(MADISON) WKOW - Wildfire smoke from out west and southern Canada continues to invade southern Wisconsin this week, leading to hazy skies.

Skies are looking a bit more white than blue these days, due to the incoming smoke.

Smoky skies will worsen over the next 24 to 48 hours due to our current weather pattern. A north, northwest flow is leading to higher amounts of smoke invasion in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

There's no official word on if it is impacting air quality, although sensitive groups may want to take note just in case. It is definitely a possibility for air quality to worsen due to the wildfire smoke.

What it is doing, is bringing more bold and beautiful sunrises and sunsets.

Viewers are capturing the views, as seen in the slideshow.

Author Profile Photo

Katherine Noel

Forecaster, WKOW TV, Madison

