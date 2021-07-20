Smoky, hazy skies continue

MADISON (WKOW) - Another day, another white hazy sky due to Canadian wildfire smoke invading the region.

The Wisconsin DNR issued an Air Quality Alert for the entire state due to the incoming smoke becoming more dense, and potentially impacting those in sensitive groups. The alert will stay in effect until 12:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The smoke continues to invade, becoming more dense due to our current weather pattern.

Warmth continued to play a role in our weather story Tuesday, along with a rise in dew points.

Dew point values hit mid-60s and it was slightly noticeably if outdoors.

Due to the increase in dew points, heat index values became a story too. It felt slightly warmer than the air temperature outside today due to the rise in humidity, in some areas it felt like the upper 80s.

Wednesday will likely return to highs in the low 80s, although still warm. Technically, average for this time of year.

A chance of showers and storms returns Tuesday night into Wednesday, likely more for the west side of the region. With another chance of showers and storms returning more for the north/northeast Thursday.

Friday leaves a slight chance of a stray shower, although majority and mainly dry.

The next decent rain-maker looks to be Saturday, potentially during the early morning hours.

Despite the chances for rain here and there, humidity and temperatures will continue to rise starting Thursday. Highs will return to the upper 80s, potentially 90 degrees a couple of days starting Friday through the weekend.