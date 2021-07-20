Spain: govt bill targets supporters of Franco’s dictatorship

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government wants to outlaw expressions of support for Gen. Francisco Franco’s 20th-century dictatorship and ban bodies which extol that period’s policies and leaders. The Socialist-led coalition government’s Cabinet on Tuesday approved a draft bill that takes aim at anyone who praises Franco’s coup and the dictatorship or its leaders. The bill is another milestone in the center-left Socialist party’s stated goal of healing divisions over Franco’s place in Spanish history, providing redress for his victims and stamping out right-wing extremism. Two years ago, a Socialist government ordered the exhumation of Franco’s remains from his grandiose mausoleum outside Madrid and reburial in a small family crypt.