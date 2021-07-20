Summer STEM program prepares the next generation of innovators

MADISON (WKOW) -- A summer STEM programs allows area children to receive experience with hands-on programs.

Engineering for Kids is an interactive program for kids ages 4 - 14 featuring hands-on lessons. Some of the activities include: coding, aerospace, engineering and mechanical engineering.

Director and Owner of Engineering for Kids, Rutu Bole explained

"We try to provide them these fun basic projects where they get to explore using their hands, and then they explore the cause and effect. This really engages them," Director and Owner of Engineering for Kids, Rutu Bole said.

Children are able to join the program virtually or in-person throughout Dane County and will receive the same experience.

"We want to try and provide a fun environment where they get to explore and create," Bole said.

Children are still able to be enrolled in the summer programs. During the fall, Engineering for Kids plans on partnering with schools around Madison County and Dane County.

"We believe that STEM education will enable them to be critical thinkers; it increases science literacy, and it also enables them to pursue STEM careers. We want to try to show them that it's actually fun and it's engaging. And I believe that only then can we have the future entrepreneurs and innovators," Bole said.

