Tickets go on sale for Joey’s Song benefit concert, raising money for epilepsy research

MADISON (WKOW) -- Tickets for the Joey's Song benefit concert go on sale Tuesday.

Starting at 9 a.m., people can reserve their spot to experience the one-of-a-kind event at The Sylvee in Madison showcasing Grammy winners and Top 40s hitmakers.

The concert is set for January 8, 2022, and proceeds go toward the fight against epilepsy.

Joey Gomoll, died of a rare form of epilepsy at just 4-years-old

The founder of Joey's Song, Mike Gomoll, started the benefit concert nearly 10 years ago, after his son died of a rare form of epilepsy. He talked about Joey's legacy Tuesday on Wake Up Wisconsin.

“When we lost Joey one week short of his fifth birthday, we decided to focus our efforts into helping to educate the world about epilepsy through his love of music. While our benefit concerts and music CDs honor his memory, our bigger goal is to raise money to find a cure to help the ‘next family’.”

Some big names set to perform in 2022 are The Know-It-All Boyfriends, which features Butch Vig and Duke Erikson of Madison’s very own Garbage and Freedy Johnston. Comedian Charlie Berens is also planning on making a special appearance.

Tickets can be purchased online at joeyssong.org and thesylvee.com