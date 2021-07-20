US Catholic official resigns over ‘improper behavior’ claim

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has announced the resignation of its top administrative official ahead of a media report probing his private romantic life and alleging “possible improper behavior.” Monsignor Jeffrey Burrill was the conference’s general secretary, coordinating a variety of administrative matters. The resignation was announced shortly before The Pillar, a Catholic news outlet, published its article saying data “correlated to Burrill’s mobile device” indicated he visited gay bars and private residences using a dating app popular with gay people. Homosexual activity is considered sinful under Roman Catholic doctrine, and priests are expected to remain celibate. Burrill did not have any immediate public comment.