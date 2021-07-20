Wisconsin DOJ investigating more than 100 reports of clergy abuse

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice says it has received more than 100 reports of abuse by clergy and faith leaders since launching an investigation into the issue in April.

During a news conference Tuesday, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said the DOJ is still working to track down possible victims of abuse at the hands of clergy members. He would not elaborate on how many cases were referred to law enforcement, but he encouraged more survivors to come forward.

"Many of the people who reported to us have previously reported," Kaul said. "But some of the people who reported are reporting for the first time."

Kaul added the response the DOJ has received from the diocese and religious orders, has been "uneven."

"You know the Milwaukee archdiocese put out a letter that they were by and large declining to cooperate with the review," Kaul continued. "I think that's unfortunate. I think this is a real opportunity for the diocese and religious orders that have taken steps to demonstrate what they've done and how that process has moved forward."

The DOJ continues gather information from survivors, their friends and family and advocates. You can find more information about the investigation here. You can also call 1-877-222-2620.