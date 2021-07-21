2 guards taken hostage by inmates at prison in Sweden

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Two prison guards have been taken hostage at a Swedish penitentiary. Officials said Wednesday that two inmates have barricaded themselves in an area of the building along with their hostages. Authorities say the inmates broke into a guard room in one of the prison wards soon after midday and covered surveillance cameras there. Officials say it is a “very dangerous situation.” Swedish media say the two inmates are convicted murderers and are demanding a helicopter for their getaway. The penitentiary is located is Eskilstuna, some 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of the capital, Stockholm.