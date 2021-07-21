A look back at 1971, the last time the Bucks won the NBA finals

(WAOW) -- A lot has changed in the 50 years since the Milwaukee Bucks last won the NBA Finals.

Back then, the average cost of a new house was only $25,000. The average income, $10,600. A gallon of gas was just $.40.

It's also the year Disney World opened in Florida. Starbucks opened its first store in Seattle. Richard Nixon was President.

As for pop culture, the classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory was released in theaters. The band the Eagles Formed. All in the Family also started airing on TV.