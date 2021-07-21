As cases surge, New Orleans ‘strongly recommends’ masks

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans officials say they are strongly recommending that people resume wearing masks indoors as the city experiences a surge of new COVID-19 cases to levels not seen in months. Mayor LaToya Cantrell stopped short Wednesday of requiring mask wearing. She said the advisory being issued “puts the responsibility on individuals themselves,” rather than having the city enforce a mandate. The seven-day average of new cases in the city hit 117 Wednesday, the highest its been since early February. It had been as low as eight in June. Officials continue to stress the need for people to get vaccinated to guard against the highly contagious delta variant.