Belgian govt announces breakthrough in migrant hunger strike

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Belgian government has announced a breakthrough that it hopes will end a hunger strike by several hundred migrants seeking to collectively obtain legal residency. The chairman of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo’s Liberal party said those concerned would have their cases looked at individually in a neutral zone, “without group pressure and without putting lives at risk.” The migrants began their hunger strike on May 23 at a church and two universities in Brussels. Some were wheeled out of the church on Wednesday. Some hunger strikers said they were ending their action after receiving unspecific assurances from the government. It was unclear whether those at the two universities would follow suit.