Biden aims to sell economic agenda in Cincinnati trip

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — President Joe Biden is looking to rev up support for his economic agenda with a visit to Cincinnati, where he visited a union training center ahead of a CNN town hall. The trip comes as the fate of his infrastructure proposal remains unclear after Senate Republicans rejected a $1 trillion blueprint in a key test vote Wednesday. A bipartisan group of 22 senators say they are close to coming to terms on a deal and have requested a delay until Monday. Biden is likely to take questions on infrastructure and a range of other issues during his Wednesday night town hall on CNN, at Mount St. Joseph University.