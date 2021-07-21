Boca Juniors players stuck in Brazil after stadium brawl

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Players of Argentina’s Boca Juniors have spent the night in a bus outside a police station in the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte after brawling with security following their Copa Libertadores penalty shootout loss against Atletico Mineiro. The fight erupted as Boca players were returning to the locker room after Tuesday’s match. Video footage showed members of the team throwing objects and punches at security men. The team apparently was infuriated by a goal that had been disallowed on video review. The Argentinian delegation had been expected to fly home after the game, but the team bus was taken to the police station instead.