Brief break from the heat and humidity today

MADISON (WKOW) - Don't get used to mild conditions, we heat up and get more humid the rest of the forecast.



SET UP

A "backdoor" cold front moved in from the Great Lakes late Tuesday dropping temps for today. It'll redevelop as a warm front as soon as Thursday causing temps to jump and rain chances to rise.

AIR QUALITY

Skies will remain hazy due to smoke from wildfires out west drifting overhead. Pockets of southern Wisconsin have air quality considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups." Kids, elderly and folks with respiratory and cardiac issues should limit time outside and keep the A/C on.



Interactive Map of Air Quality





TODAY

Partly sunny, hazy, drier and milder with highs in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy in the mid 60s.



THURSDAY

Partly sunny, hotter and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s and isolated showers and storms.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny, hot and humid with temperatures in the low 90s.



Storms are possible late at night.



SATURDAY

Partly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and scattered showers and storms possible.



SUNDAY

Mostly sunny and hot in the low 90s.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny and hot in the low 90s.



TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and hot in the low 90s.