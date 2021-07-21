Bucks in Six for life

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Alex Walters, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, is a lifelong Bucks fan, who is feeling pretty smart, right about now.

His "Bucks in Six" tattoo, which includes the Bucks' mascot's likeness, wasn't a post-Game 6 addition to his calf. Not even close. He got his favorite team's mantra "inked" onto his leg, last year, when the Bucks were playing in the Orlando Bubble.

Yep. That's right, he was a believer, last August. The forever fan had wanted the permanent message, ever since Brandon Jennings coined the phrase, back in 2013.

Jennings, by the way, was at Game 6, on Tuesday, watching his prediction happen.

Be on the lookout for copycat tattoos. As far as 27 News is aware, Walters has the original, but there could be other psychics sporting the phrase-made-reality.