Milwaukee Bucks celebration to continue with Thursday parade

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — The details of the parade that continues the celebration of the Milwaukee Bucks winning the NBA Championship for the first time in 50 years has been announced.

The parade with players, coaches, owners, alumni and staff is set to take place 11 am and will travel throughout downtown Milwaukee. The route begins at the intersection of E. Wisconsin Ave. and N. Prospect Ave, then n proceed west on E. Wisconsin Ave. before turning north onto N. Water St. From there, the route will continue on N. Water St. to E. Knapp St. before ending on E. Knapp St. at the Milwaukee River.

Following the parade, a celebration will take place in the Block 6 of the Deer District. This is north of Fiserv Forum between Vel R. Phillips Avenue and Fifth Street. It should begin around 12:30 pm.

