Fans grateful for Antetokounmpo’s follow-through on NBA title promise

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Less than 24 hours after his 50-point NBA Finals performance, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo picked up another 50-piece at Chick-fil-A.

Giannis took the trophies to Chick-fil-A and ordered 𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐥𝐲 50 nuggets.



Amazing scenes 😂 pic.twitter.com/PSAMuoO3TM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 21, 2021 Courtesy: @SportsCenter/Twitter

In 2014, Antetokounmpo vowed that he would not leave Milwaukee until they built a championship-caliber team. He fulfilled that promise seven years later helping the Bucks win their second NBA title in franchise history.

Giannis GOES OFF for 33 of his 50 points in the 2nd half, fueling the @Bucks Game 6 victory en route to their first NBA championship in 50 years!



50 PTS | 14 REB | 5 BLK | 17-19 FTM pic.twitter.com/PcP9FGokFH — NBA (@NBA) July 21, 2021

With the NBA's popular "super teams" forming across the league, the Milwaukee star wanted to stay put with the team that drafted him and come through on his promise for the Badger state.

"It's easy to go somewhere and win a championship with somebody else," said Antetokounmpo, the recipient of the 2020-2021 NBA Finals MVP. ". I could go to a super team and just do my part and win a championship but this is the hard way to do it and this is the way we chose to do it."

Fans are grateful for Giannis's loyalty to the Milwaukee Bucks fanbase.

"The city has embraced Giannis. He's embraced the city and he showed us his dedication," said Milwaukee native Shrrea Jones. "He really is serious about bringing a championship here. I'm just so happy that he believes in Milwaukee as much as Milwaukee believes in him."

After leading the Bucks to their first NBA championship in 50 years, the Greek Freak is ready for more and helped put the state of Wisconsin on top of the basketball world.