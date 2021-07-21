Fans line up outside Fiserv Forum for championship gear
MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Fans are already lining up to buy Bucks Championship merchandise at the Pro Shop inside Fiserv Forum Wednesday morning.
"It's all about the Bucks," said Devan Smith excitedly.
The doors to the Pro Shop opened at 8 a.m., giving people the chance to choose from a number of different shirts and other specially made gear.
"We want the t-shirt, we want the hat, we want it all," laughed Danielle Thompson.
If you can't get to Milwaukee, you can order online at shop.bucks.com.