Fans line up outside Fiserv Forum for championship gear

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Fans are already lining up to buy Bucks Championship merchandise at the Pro Shop inside Fiserv Forum Wednesday morning.

"It's all about the Bucks," said Devan Smith excitedly.

The doors to the Pro Shop opened at 8 a.m., giving people the chance to choose from a number of different shirts and other specially made gear.

Good morning, @bucks fans 😬



The Bucks Pro Shop at @FiservForum has extended hours today and each day during the rest of July! See our store hours below 👇



Today, July 21-July 25: 8 am-9 pm

July 26-July 31: 11 am-6 pm



📲 Shop 24/7 @ https://t.co/tUOy8KR9af — Bucks Pro Shop (@BucksProShop) July 21, 2021

"We want the t-shirt, we want the hat, we want it all," laughed Danielle Thompson.

If you can't get to Milwaukee, you can order online at shop.bucks.com.