FOCO commemorates Bucks championship win with bobblehead release

(WKOW) — With the Milwaukee Bucks winning their first NBA Championship in 50 years, team merchandise became a hot commodity overnight.

Fans are lining up outside Fiserv Forum for official championship merchandise, but FOCO is also putting their spin on commemorative Bucks gears.

Bucks players have been bobbleheads before, but now FOCO has made them into 2021 NBA Finals Champions bobbleheads. The available bobbleheads include all of Milwaukee's favorite players: Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis and more.

Along with the bobbleheads, FOCO is offering gear like flags, gnomes, plushies and backpacks.