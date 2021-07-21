Giannis orders 50 nuggets for 50 points in viral Instagram live

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — What does a first time NBA champion do the morning after winning? Well, if you're Giannis Antetokounmpo, the answer is get Chick-fil-A.

In the now viral video clips from an Instagram live, Giannis goes through the drive through and orders 50 nuggets — one for each point he made in the championship game against Phoenix Suns.

But, Giannis didn't go through the drive through alone, he brought his "babies" with him. Those babies being the championship trophies, of course.

He also interacted with some understandably excited fans that eventually surrounded the car chanting the beloved phrase "Bucks in six."

See some of the highlighted clips from the live below: