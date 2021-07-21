Having trouble breathing? Wildfire smoke from Canada may be to blame

MADISON (WKOW) -- "Stay inside when the air quality is bad." We say it every time there's pollution in our atmosphere.

But now we're learning the effects of all that smoke coming down from Canada could have a bigger impact on those suffering from respiratory disorders. Doctors say even if those at risk spend just a few minutes outside, it could make things worse down the road.

"If somebody starts having a flare of their asthma or their COPD, even if they go back inside and aren't exposed in an ongoing basis, that can exacerbate their lung disease and they can end up in the E.R.," said SSM Health Pulmonologist. "It may not necessarily be enough just to react to symptoms as they occur, even if someone is outside for 10, 15 minutes, an hour, that might start this inflammatory cascade that results in the lung disease flaring."

Talk to your doctor if you're in the at-risk category, and make a game plan in case spending time outside in unavoidable. Click here if you have questions about our air quality forecast here in south central Wisconsin.