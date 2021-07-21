Infrastructure bill fails first vote; Senate to try again

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans have rejected an effort to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that senators brokered with President Joe Biden. But pressure is mounting as supporters insist they just need more time before another vote, possibly next week. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the procedural vote Wednesday was meant only as a first step as talks progress. But Republican senators say they need to review the final details and sought a delay until Monday. Negotiators have been meeting around the clock this week to try to reach a final agreement.