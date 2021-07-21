Lawmakers: Parental OK needed for minors to get COVID shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two Tennessee Republican lawmakers say they’ve received assurances their state’s Department of Health won’t vaccinate children for COVID-19 without parental consent. The statement was issued Wednesday by Sen. Kerry Roberts and Rep. John Ragan of Tennessee. It indicates the state of Tennessee is doubling back on a decades-old provision about children’s vaccination rights, an issue that became a lightning rod in the firing last week of Tennessee’s top vaccine official. Roberts and Ragan said they received the assurances after a meeting in June in which Republicans on their legislative committee criticized the state’s outreach on COVID-19 shots for eligible minors.