Lawsuit: Michigan Black man wrongfully detained during walk

A Black man has filed a $10 million civil rights lawsuit against a suburban Detroit police department and one of its officers, alleging the white officer wrongfully detained him as he took an early morning walk along a commercial street. Brian Chaney says in the complaint that Keego Harbor Officer Richard Lindquist called him a “dog” and detained him for more than 20 minutes July 14. He was only released when he asked if Lindquist planned to put a knee on his neck, referencing the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year. The federal lawsuit was filed Monday and names Lindquist and the Keego Harbor Police Department as defendants.