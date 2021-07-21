Madison Bucks fans heading to Milwaukee for championship parade

MADISON (WKOW) -- Bucks fans' elation from the team's Tuesday night NBA championship win hardly waned in the 24 hours after the game ended. Longtime fan Troy Wilson immediately started to plan how he was going to celebrate the occasion.

"I want to be in Milwaukee," he said. "Lots of friends have gone to the Deer District for the watch parties, and I want to be part of the action, as well."

The Bucks are planning a victory parade Thursday morning. The parade will start around 11 a.m. at the intersection of E. Wisconsin Avenue and N. Prospect Avenue. It will end on E. Knapp Street at the Milwaukee River.

There will be a championship celebration in the Deer District about 30 minutes after the parade ends.

"While it's fresh, while people are excited, we want to make sure we have an opportunity for people to get out and see the team," Dustin Godsey, the Bucks' chief marketing officer, said Wednesday.

Godsey said there will be screens and speakers throughout the Deer District.

"Even if you don't have a great view of the stage, you're going to be able to hear," he said. "You're going to be able to see the screens."

Milwaukee Police estimate around 100,000 people were in and around the Deer District Tuesday night. Godsey said the Bucks are anticipating even more people at the celebration Thursday.

"These sorts of parades have drawn anywhere from, you know, upwards of 500,000 to Cleveland in [2016] saw 1.3 million for theirs," he said. "So, we're expecting a lot of people to come out and celebrate us."

Wilson said though he's excited to be at what he called a "once-in-a-lifetime event," he is a bit apprehensive about being in that large of a crowd.

"It was a very tough decision to make about going down to Milwaukee with hundreds of thousands of people when there's a new variant ongoing in the state and around the country," he said. "[I'm] really just trying to keep myself safe but also being able to witness history."

27 News will have coverage of the parade and celebration on our Facebook page and in our newscasts.