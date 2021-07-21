New Mexico man arrested in Wisconsin, indicted on child exploitation crimes

(WKOW) -- A New Mexico man is facing a possible life sentence after prosecutors say he came to Wisconsin to meet an underage girl for sex.

According to the charges, 32-year-old Matthew Engelhardt sent explicit messages to the Facebook account of a 14-year-old girl for two years and arranged to meet the teen for sex at a Janesville motel June 30. That girl was actually a federal agent.

Engelhardt showed up and was arrested. He's charged with using a means of interstate commerce to persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity and with traveling in interstate commerce with the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with another person.