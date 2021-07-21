Skip to Content

New Mexico man arrested in Wisconsin, indicted on child exploitation crimes

10:59 pm CrimeTop Stories
Gavel-ANCHOR

(WKOW) -- A New Mexico man is facing a possible life sentence after prosecutors say he came to Wisconsin to meet an underage girl for sex.

According to the charges, 32-year-old Matthew Engelhardt sent explicit messages to the Facebook account of a 14-year-old girl for two years and arranged to meet the teen for sex at a Janesville motel June 30. That girl was actually a federal agent.

Engelhardt showed up and was arrested. He's charged with using a means of interstate commerce to persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity and with traveling in interstate commerce with the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with another person.

Author Profile Photo

WKOW

More Stories

Skip to content