One dead in Juneau County ATV crash

NECEDAH (WKOW) -- One woman is dead after losing control of an ATV in Necedah Tuesday night, per a report from the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.

The crash took place around 9:49 p.m. Tuesday, at the intersection of St. Mary's Way and Trinity Way in Necedah. The ATV driver, a 59-year-old Necedah woman, lost control at the intersection and crashed.

She was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries. Authorities are not yet releasing her name.