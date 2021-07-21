Panama retries ex-president accused of spying on opponents

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli has gone on trial for a second time on charges that he tapped the phones of opponents and journalists,. The 69-year-old Martinelli was acquitted of similar charges in 2019 and he was dismissive of Wednesday’s proceedings as well. Martinelli governed Panama from 2009 to 2014. On Wednesday, he entered the court using a walker for stability after having back surgery last month and wearing a face mask. In August 2019, Martinelli was acquitted on espionage and embezzlement charges and released from custody. But the government won on appeal, arguing there were sufficient elements for a new trial. Prosecutors allege that as president, Martinelli intercepted communications from opposition politicians and others.