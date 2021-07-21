President Joe Biden addresses rise in COVID-19 cases during CNN town hall

CINCINNATI (WKOW) -- President Joe Biden addressed the surge in COVID-19 cases Wednesday night during a CNN town hall.

Biden repeated the CDC's line, calling it a "pandemic of the unvaccinated."

"If you are vaccinated, you're not going to be hospitalized, you're not going to be in an ICU unit, and you're not going to die," said Biden. "So it's gigantically important that we all act like Americans care about our fellow Americans."

The president said he expects a COVID-19 vaccine for kids under the age of 12 to be authorized in the coming months.

He also said he expects the current vaccines to get full FDA approval quickly. Right now those are only authorized under emergency use.