Rochester mayor, husband, plead not guilty to gun charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a police raid of her home in May. A grand jury indicted Warren and her husband last week on charges of weapons possession and child endangerment. Prosecutors say officers searching the couple’s home as part of a drug investigation found a rifle and pistol, and the couple’s 10-year-old daughter alone. Warren has not been charged in the drug case. She left Rochester City Court after Wednesday’s arraignment without speaking with reporters. The two-term mayor lost her reelection campaign last month when she was defeated in the Democratic primary.