Sex Pistols singer calls TV show ‘nonsense’ in songs dispute

LONDON (AP) — Former Sex Pistols singer John Lydon says he is “heart and soul” against letting the band’s songs be used in an upcoming television drama series about the pioneering punk outfit. The former Johnny Rotten is being sued by guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook, who want the songs to feature in the Disney-backed series “Pistol.” Lydon says the songs can’t be licensed without his consent, but Cook and Jones say an agreement dating from 1998 allows a majority decision. Lydon said during a hearing at the High Court in London that the band had always made decisions unanimously. He said he didn’t want the band’s songs to be “given off to nonsense.”