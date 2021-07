MILWAUKEE (WKOW/WISN) -- Multiple shots were fired after the Bucks championship win early Wednesday creating chaos, according to witnesses near Fiserv Forum.

Our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, said one of their reporters heard the shots on North Water Street around 12:45 a.m.

Officers rushed to the scene and crowds ran from the area.

It's not clear if anyone was injured at this point.

This is a developing story.