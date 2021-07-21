Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old man last seen near Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 75-year-old man who was last seen in the area of the Fiserv Forum during Tuesday night's Bucks game.

Gregory Zarse was working at a food truck near North 5th Street and West Highland Avenue. Authorities said he walked away to take a break at about 8 p.m. and never returned.

The Greenfield man was last seen wearing a black windbreaker, green "Fear the Deer" t-shirt and black dress pants. He is 6 feet tall and about 160 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.