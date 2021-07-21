Silver Alert issued for Eau Claire man

EAU CLAIRE (WKOW) -- Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for an Eau Claire man who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Gerald Golke, 85, left his home in Eau Claire around 3 p.m. Wednesday to look at buying a cell phone, but as of late Wednesday night, he had not returned home.

Authorities say Golke recently moved to Eau Claire and is not familiar with the area. They say Golke made mention of going to Turtle Lake Casino in St. Croix or Ho-Chunk Gaming Black River Falls. Both gaming facilities have been contacted and are on the lookout for Golke.

Golke is driving a blue 2005 Toyota Highlander with Wisconsin license plate ABV6207.

If you see Golke or his vehicle, you should call the Eau Claire Police Department at 715-839-4972.