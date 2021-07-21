Smoky skies continue, heat and humidity on the rise

MADISON (WKOW) - The wildfire smoke from Canada and the west continues to flow into southern Wisconsin, causing hazy skies yet again. Dense smoke continues, as seen labeled 'high' on our futuretrack.

There's some improvement likely on Thursday though, due to winds moving to more of a west/southwest flow. In the meantime, it's also a good idea to keep in mind of the current state of air quality especially for sensitive groups.

Although, the change in wind direction will also lead to an increase in humidity and temperature values.

Starting Thursday, the heat cranks up again.

Highs will likely range from the upper 80s to even the low 90s starting Thursday and continuing through the weekend.

Not only will temperatures rise quite a bit, dew point values will rise once again starting Thursday. Values will likely reach the mid-upper 60s most days with a low 70 even possible. Feeling humid to oppressive for some.

This means, heat index values will also be a factor.

Values will likely range from the upper 80s to the 90s through the weekend.

While rain and storm chances are in the forecast, the odds are low of actually getting the rain.

Majority of the week into the weekend will remain dry. Those who have the best shot at getting precipitation Thursday will be areas to the north/northeast... another shot of scattered showers arrives Friday overnight into early Saturday.