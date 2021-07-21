War’s trauma apparent in portraits of Gazan children

Altogether, 66 children were killed in the fourth war on the Gaza Strip. And then there are countless others who bear the scars.. With schools shuttered due to the war, the coronavirus and the summer hiatus, Gaza’s children have little to keep them occupied as they wade through the wreckage. Some of them are irritable, their parents say. Some wet themselves at night, are afraid to be alone, suffer from night terrors — all signs of trauma. But there is only one licensed child psychiatrist for Gaza’s 1 million children, who make up just under 48 percent of the populations.